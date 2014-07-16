Saving St. Gerard's - Part I

She seemed unaware that the Diocese of Buffalo is currently marketing St. Gerard's to other prospective buyers. She told me that the local parish has not provided an update for at least one year regarding the status of plans for the property, and promised a statement on the issue within two days.
Chrissy Lincoln, Director of Operations at Preservation Buffalo Niagara—the only preservation group that supported the deconstruction and Atlanta move four years ago—said she recently toured St. Gerard's and has been approached by the Diocese of Buffalo to help market the property to qualified buyers.
If you haven't seen St. Gerard's magnificent interior, take a moment and scroll trough local architectural photographer Jim Cavanaugh's stunning series. He's captured the splendor of this East Side treasure.
Stay tuned.
Related posts:
- St. Gerard's in USA Today - (2/4/10)
- St. Gerard's Fate - (11/10/10)
- Moving St. Gerard's South (1/20/10)
- The Plundering of Buffalo (2/18/10)
__________________________________________________________________________________
fixBuffalo photos • citylab • shrinking cities • americansuburbX • copenhagenize
cnu 22 • spacing toronto • urbanophile
cnu 22 • spacing toronto • urbanophile
3 comments:
I was, and still am ok with someone relocating this church if it gets the attention it needs to last another 100 years. But I'm also ok with leaving it here if it gets properly maintained. Everyone here knows that WNY has a stockpile of churches, rotting away for various reasons. We don't need to add another to that list.
Already signs of vandalism and theft are rearing their ugly heads. If you look on the side of Delevan, you'll see someone removed some of the copper downspouts from the top level of the Church, which means water is now pouring down onto the secondary level. Deterioration is taking place and someone needs to step up and stop it.
this is what we at saint anns church and shrine are trying to stop happening to us having won are appel to rome to stop the dio. of buffalo from closing and demolishing our church please pray for the success of our struggle
@David Hirschbine - Clearly you didn't actually read the article. They're not proposing to demolish St. Gerard's, but to disassemble it and reassemble it at another site.
Post a Comment