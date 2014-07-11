Photo of the Day: 124

Cloverdale Avenue and Bailey Avenue (google map).
One of Bailey Avenue's original automobile showrooms remains boarded after Unique Boutique's closing.
Photos from this series are cross-posted on fixBuffalo's facebook page and archived here - Photo of the Day.
One of Bailey Avenue's original automobile showrooms remains boarded after Unique Boutique's closing.
Photos from this series are cross-posted on fixBuffalo's facebook page and archived here - Photo of the Day.
__________________________________________________________________________________
No comments:
Post a Comment