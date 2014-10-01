Jefferson Street Shul - Demo update

The red-mark of death was sprayed on the city's oldest synagogue today.__________________________________________________________________________________
In addition, the shul's utility connections have been identified with spray paint on the sidewalk. Multiple calls to the owner, Elliot Dalfin, have not been returned.
Additional information is available in these two posts 9/19/14 and 2/23/12.
fixBuffalo interior/exterior image archive
