10/01/2014

Jefferson Street Shul - Demo update

The red-mark of death was sprayed on the city's oldest synagogue today.

Jefferson Street Shul - Red Mark of Death

In addition, the shul's utility connections have been identified with spray paint on the sidewalk. Multiple calls to the owner, Elliot Dalfin, have not been returned.

Additional information is available in these two posts 9/19/14 and 2/23/12.

fixBuffalo interior/exterior image archive
