Jefferson Street Shul - Demo scheduled tomorrow

I spoke with Terry Robinson - City of Buffalo Preservation Board member and Vice-President of Preservation Buffalo Niagara. He told me that the Preservation Board did NOT have an opportunity to review this demolition contract. "This is a huge loss for the city's East Side and for the entire City of Buffalo," Terry told me.
The Jefferson Street Shul was designated a "local-landmark" by the City's Preservation Board in 1997.
Please join the vigil tomorrow morning as we witness the destruction of the city's oldest synagogue from 8-10am at 407 Jefferson Avenue.
For additional information see this post/links.
