City-owned 1363 Sycamore Street - Gone

September 15, 2014
I wrote about 1363 Sycamore Street a few months ago, here (must see). It was located next door to the Happy Swallow, the last remaining tavern in this neighborhood. Steps away there are dozens of city-owned and privately owned residential properties near the recently renovated Harvey Austin School at 1405 Sycamore. Many of these houses are wide open (for years), heavily water damaged and need to be demolished.
May 12, 2014
This demolition was NOT reviewed by the city's Preservation Board. 1363 Sycamore was NOT listed for sale by the Division of Real Estate. Currently there is no plan for this block of Sycamore. This is an(other) egregious example of the City's lack of coordinated and strategic planning when it comes to city-owned property.
Really, is a for sale sign that expensive?
This is why I laugh when people tell me there is a renaissance happening in the city...for shame.
