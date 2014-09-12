9/12/2014

Building Buffalo Back: a night at Wythe Hotel

I received this announcement earlier today:

Building Buffalo Back: Developing Buffalo's Urban Core & Creating Sustainable Solutions an evening at Brooklyn's new (must see) - Wyeth Hotel.

I'm not going. If you are and can make an audio recording of the event, please let me know. I'd like to make this gentrifying conversation available to a larger audience.

PS: I just checked, there still a few rooms available at Wythe Hotel for Wednesday evening with Manhattan views for $525/night.
Anonymous said...

$525/night?
I'd rather buy a house in Buffalo for that money.

8:43 PM, September 14, 2014
Anonymous said...

the manager of the Wythe is from Buffalo, and offered to host the event for free with all bar proceeds going to PUSH.

6:20 PM, September 19, 2014
Judith anticola said...

I have stayed at the Wythe when in Williamsburg and loved it!! I could see that a hotel of that type could fit in Buffalo, in one of the Warehouses facing the River. Would the Wythe open one here???? We don't have a lot of high end or boutique type hotels hotels in Buffalo.

12:09 PM, September 20, 2014
Lesterhead said...

Darn, sorry I missed this!

7:22 AM, September 29, 2014

