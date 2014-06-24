6/24/2014

Photo of the Day: 107

Genesee Street and Rohr Street (google map).

IMG 6374

The former Zoar Reformed Church, one the city's oldest wood-frame churches, was built (1906) when Genesee Street had few residents and a mostly rural character. 

Photos from this series are cross-posted on fixBuffalo's facebook page and archived here - Photo of the Day
