Photo of the Day: 107

Genesee Street and Rohr Street (google map).
Photos from this series are cross-posted on fixBuffalo's facebook page and archived here - Photo of the Day.
The former Zoar Reformed Church, one the city's oldest wood-frame churches, was built (1906) when Genesee Street had few residents and a mostly rural character.
